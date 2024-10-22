Left Menu

Global Health Dynamics: From Bird Flu to Breakthroughs

In a summary of current health news: the CDC investigates bird flu in Washington, David Joyner becomes CVS CEO, China tackles obesity with new guidelines, Quest Diagnostics sees high demand, Germany detects mpox variant, FDA declines Camurus drug, Eli Lilly sues over drug copies, and Tennr raises funds.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:30 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is acting swiftly in Washington, where bird flu is suspected among four farm workers. The agency's team aims to assess the health status of those involved in culling infected poultry, marking Washington as the sixth state with human cases this year.

Leadership shifts at CVS Health with David Joyner at the helm have sparked debate regarding his ability to address challenges faced by Aetna. Wall Street is scrutinizing his capacity to revitalize the struggling health insurance unit amid soaring costs.

In a strategic health initiative, China's National Health Commission has released its inaugural guideline set to address its obesity crisis by formalizing diagnosis and treatment protocols. This comes as projections indicate a substantial rise in the nation's obesity rates by 2030.

