Mental Health and Cardiac Risks: Startling Findings

A recent study by the University of Copenhagen reveals alarming insights into the correlation between mental health disorders and sudden cardiac death.

The findings, published in the journal Heart, suggest that individuals with schizophrenia are four times more likely to die from sudden heart attacks compared to the general population. The study also highlights that those suffering from depression and bipolar disorder face a two and threefold increased risk, respectively.

Researchers emphasize the need to consider lifestyle factors and medications as potential contributors to heightened cardiovascular risks, calling for a broader approach in understanding and mitigating these health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)