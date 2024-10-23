Senator Baldwin Pushes Action on Fentanyl, Roche Flags Unreported Mpox Cases in Europe
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is pressing for tariffs on Chinese goods linked to the fentanyl crisis. Roche CEO warns about unreported mpox cases in Europe. Quest Diagnostics will introduce a bird flu test. The UK's approval of Lilly's Alzheimer's drug is limited due to its high cost.
U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis, as families affected by overdoses have petitioned for tariffs on Chinese goods. This move, reported by Reuters, seeks to impose sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
Roche's CEO has revealed that mpox cases in Europe may be significantly underreported, yet the Swiss company is prepared to boost its test kit production to meet rising demand. This disclosure came as the pharmaceutical firm announced its latest quarterly financial performance.
In other health news, Quest Diagnostics will soon launch a test for the H5N1 bird flu, backed by the CDC. Meanwhile, the UK has approved Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug, but its exorbitant cost is limiting widespread patient access, sparking debate over cost-effectiveness in pharmaceutical innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
