Senator Baldwin Pushes Action on Fentanyl, Roche Flags Unreported Mpox Cases in Europe

U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis, as families affected by overdoses have petitioned for tariffs on Chinese goods. This move, reported by Reuters, seeks to impose sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Roche's CEO has revealed that mpox cases in Europe may be significantly underreported, yet the Swiss company is prepared to boost its test kit production to meet rising demand. This disclosure came as the pharmaceutical firm announced its latest quarterly financial performance.

In other health news, Quest Diagnostics will soon launch a test for the H5N1 bird flu, backed by the CDC. Meanwhile, the UK has approved Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug, but its exorbitant cost is limiting widespread patient access, sparking debate over cost-effectiveness in pharmaceutical innovations.

