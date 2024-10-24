Left Menu

Global Health News Roundup: Key Insights and Developments

This briefing highlights several significant health news updates, including U.S. Senator Baldwin's call for tariffs on China linked to the fentanyl crisis, Roche's opposition to Catalent's takeover, expansion of CDC vaccine recommendations, and UK decisions on Alzheimer's drug use. Additionally, it covers Merck's acquisition and glaucoma treatment advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:30 IST
Global Health News Roundup: Key Insights and Developments
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin has requested U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to probe China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. This follows a petition by bereaved families seeking significant tariffs on Chinese products, aiming to hold China accountable for overdose-related deaths.

Roche has raised concerns about a potential merger involving Catalent, citing risks to competition in the weight-loss drug market. The merger would involve Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder, sparking debates about market impacts.

The CDC has extended its pneumococcal vaccine recommendations to include adults aged 50-64, while UK's cost-effectiveness body has deemed Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug too costly for extensive use, despite regulatory approval.

