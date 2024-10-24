Global Health News Roundup: Key Insights and Developments

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin has requested U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to probe China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. This follows a petition by bereaved families seeking significant tariffs on Chinese products, aiming to hold China accountable for overdose-related deaths.

Roche has raised concerns about a potential merger involving Catalent, citing risks to competition in the weight-loss drug market. The merger would involve Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder, sparking debates about market impacts.

The CDC has extended its pneumococcal vaccine recommendations to include adults aged 50-64, while UK's cost-effectiveness body has deemed Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug too costly for extensive use, despite regulatory approval.

