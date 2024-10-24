Doctor, Scan Center Under Fire for Alleged Medical Negligence

A doctor, along with the manager and employees of a medical scan center, has been charged with allegedly defrauding an 18-year-old and endangering his life through negligence, police reported on Thursday.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Pathak stated that the case was filed on Wednesday following a court order and a complaint by Mahesh Kumar. The FIR accuses the Hope Scanning Centre of erroneously providing Mahesh Kumar with a scan report belonging to someone else, leading the doctor to prescribe potentially dangerous medication.

The accused, including gastroenterologist Kshitij Saran and radiologist T S Bhosale, deny the allegations, claiming they are false and harassment-driven. Mahesh Kumar's son, Shakti, initially sought treatment for severe stomach pain but later discovered the scan report was incorrect, prompting legal action under Indian Penal Code sections for fraud and negligence.

