Left Menu

Germany Pledges 96 Million Euros to Aid Lebanon's Recovery

Germany pledges an additional 96 million euros in humanitarian and development aid to Lebanon as Annalena Baerbock emphasizes their commitment to helping Lebanese citizens seeking safety and peace. This initiative comes ahead of a Paris meeting aiming to raise 500 million euros in total humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:12 IST
Germany Pledges 96 Million Euros to Aid Lebanon's Recovery
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

Germany has announced its decision to allocate an additional 96 million euros in humanitarian and development aid to Lebanon. This commitment was made by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, just before a major international meeting in Paris.

The meeting convened around 70 delegations, all focused on gathering support to alleviate Lebanon's ongoing crisis. Baerbock emphasized Germany's dedication to assisting the Lebanese, who aspire for safety and stability much like their neighbors in Israel.

Meanwhile, France is hopeful that the meeting will successfully secure about 500 million euros in humanitarian aid, as outlined in a framework document from the French foreign ministry. The exchange rate at the time was $1 equaling 0.9269 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024