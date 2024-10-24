Germany Pledges 96 Million Euros to Aid Lebanon's Recovery

Germany has announced its decision to allocate an additional 96 million euros in humanitarian and development aid to Lebanon. This commitment was made by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, just before a major international meeting in Paris.

The meeting convened around 70 delegations, all focused on gathering support to alleviate Lebanon's ongoing crisis. Baerbock emphasized Germany's dedication to assisting the Lebanese, who aspire for safety and stability much like their neighbors in Israel.

Meanwhile, France is hopeful that the meeting will successfully secure about 500 million euros in humanitarian aid, as outlined in a framework document from the French foreign ministry. The exchange rate at the time was $1 equaling 0.9269 euros.

