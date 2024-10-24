Left Menu

CDC Confirms Bird Flu Cases Among U.S. Poultry Workers

The CDC confirmed two bird flu cases among poultry workers in Washington and ruled out infections in Missouri healthcare workers. All but one U.S. human cases are linked to farm animals. The agency expects more confirmations in Washington and doubts person-to-person spread in Missouri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:57 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed two bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state, asserting its ongoing investigation into this public health concern. The CDC ruled out bird flu infections among healthcare workers who cared for a person with the virus in Missouri.

Among the 31 confirmed U.S. human cases, all were linked to contact with infected poultry or dairy cows, except the Missouri case. Officials believe the risk to the general public is low. The CDC anticipates a rise in confirmed cases in Washington, according to Principal Deputy Director Nirav Shah.

Investigation in Missouri ruled out person-to-person spread, despite tests suggesting a household contact might have been exposed to a yet unidentified sick animal. The CDC has deployed teams to states including California and Washington to assist in the response.

