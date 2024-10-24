CDC Confirms Bird Flu Cases Among U.S. Poultry Workers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed two bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state, asserting its ongoing investigation into this public health concern. The CDC ruled out bird flu infections among healthcare workers who cared for a person with the virus in Missouri.

Among the 31 confirmed U.S. human cases, all were linked to contact with infected poultry or dairy cows, except the Missouri case. Officials believe the risk to the general public is low. The CDC anticipates a rise in confirmed cases in Washington, according to Principal Deputy Director Nirav Shah.

Investigation in Missouri ruled out person-to-person spread, despite tests suggesting a household contact might have been exposed to a yet unidentified sick animal. The CDC has deployed teams to states including California and Washington to assist in the response.

