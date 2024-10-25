E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders Widens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has now affected at least 75 people in 13 states. Federal health authorities confirmed that 22 individuals have been hospitalized due to the outbreak.

Unfortunately, two people have developed severe kidney disease complications, and one individual has died. The US Food and Drug Administration states that no definitive source of the outbreak has been pinpointed, though slivered onions and beef patties are under scrutiny.

In response, McDonald's has removed the Quarter Pounder from its menus in several states. The fast-food giant has identified Taylor Farms, a California-based produce supplier, as having provided the yellow onions that were recalled over potential E. coli contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)