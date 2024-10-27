Health News: Acupuncture Relief & E. coli Crisis Unfold

In recent developments, Septerna made a remarkable debut on the Nasdaq, with shares surging by nearly 31%, bringing the biotech firm's valuation to $970 million. The company, backed by Goldman Sachs, had its shares start at an impressive $23.5 each, following an IPO price of $18.

In other health-related news, acupuncture has gained attention for effectively reducing leg pain caused by herniated disks. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has reported a rise in E. coli cases linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, prompting the chain to pull fresh onions from its menus due to contamination concerns.

Additionally, Iterum Therapeutics has received FDA approval for its new oral antibiotic, Orlynvah, targeting urinary tract infections in adult women. In financial news, Centene's impressive third-quarter earnings helped calm investors worried by rivals' bleak financial outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)