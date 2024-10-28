Left Menu

Sun Pharma's Q2 Profit Surges, Plans Strategic Expansion

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported a notable 28% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 3,040 crore for the September quarter. This rise in profit underscores the company's growth trajectory and strategic commercial agreements to expand its specialty product offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:29 IST
Sun Pharma's Q2 Profit Surges, Plans Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a leading drug manufacturer, announced a substantial 28% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 3,040 crore. The rise follows last year's net profit of Rs 2,375 crore during the same period.

Total income climbed to Rs 13,645 crore from Rs 12,486 crore year-on-year, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing. This financial uplift is partly attributed to the company's strategic agreement with Philogen to commercialize Fibromun, a late-stage specialty drug candidate.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Dilip Shanghvi, highlighted that the strengthened specialty pipeline, especially in dermatology, is expected to drive future growth. Sun Pharma aims to capitalize on its robust cash position to further expand its market-ready product lineup. Meanwhile, shares rose by 2.22%, trading at Rs 1,901.55 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024