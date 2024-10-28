Sun Pharma's Q2 Profit Surges, Plans Strategic Expansion

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a leading drug manufacturer, announced a substantial 28% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 3,040 crore. The rise follows last year's net profit of Rs 2,375 crore during the same period.

Total income climbed to Rs 13,645 crore from Rs 12,486 crore year-on-year, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing. This financial uplift is partly attributed to the company's strategic agreement with Philogen to commercialize Fibromun, a late-stage specialty drug candidate.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Dilip Shanghvi, highlighted that the strengthened specialty pipeline, especially in dermatology, is expected to drive future growth. Sun Pharma aims to capitalize on its robust cash position to further expand its market-ready product lineup. Meanwhile, shares rose by 2.22%, trading at Rs 1,901.55 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)