Israeli Troops Raid Gaza Hospital, Detain Suspected Militants Amid Tensions
Israeli soldiers apprehended around 100 suspected Hamas militants during a raid at Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza. The military claimed weapons and intelligence documents were found, while Gaza health officials denied any militant presence. Medical staff and displaced civilians faced challenges amidst the operation.
In a dramatic development, Israeli forces reported the capture of approximately 100 suspected Hamas militants during a raid on Kamal Adwan hospital located in northern Gaza. The military operation, which unfolded on Friday and culminated on Saturday, unveiled weapons and intelligence materials allegedly linked to militant activities.
Healthcare officials in Gaza, however, have countered these claims, asserting that there were no militants at the hospital. They also reported that medical staffers faced detentions and facility damages due to the ongoing raids. Some militants allegedly attempted to escape by disguising as medical personnel, prompting thorough checks by soldiers.
The raid has intensified the humanitarian crisis, as medical operations were disrupted, causing critical harm. Displaced Palestinians taking shelter in the hospital and medical personnel experienced severe conditions following the evacuation and forced screenings. The military, while asserting the safety of civilians, provided medical supplies and assured essential service continuity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
