Pioneering Stroke Care: India's First-of-its-Kind GRASSROOT Trial

The GRASSROOT trial, initiated by Delhi AIIMS, is India's first study to assess a new brain stent tailored for stroke clots in the Indian population. Launching on August 15, it aims to improve global stroke care access. Initial patient treatments began on August 25, showing promising results.

Updated: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST
  Country:
  India

Delhi AIIMS has embarked on an ambitious clinical trial named GRASSROOT, aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of a revolutionary brain stent for treating stroke clots, particularly among the Indian populace. This pioneering move places focus on the unique medical needs inherent to the region.

The trial began enrolling patients on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day, and saw its first successful patient treatment on August 25. Shedding light on this milestone, Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad, a leading figure at AIIMS, emphasized the trial's importance in transforming stroke care in India.

This cutting-edge study utilizes an advanced stent-retriever, configured specifically for tackling prevalent stroke challenges in Indian and Asian healthcare contexts. It involves collaboration between international and Indian experts to ensure both effectiveness and cost flexibility, positioning it as a potential game-changer in global stroke treatment access.

