AMC Doctors Suspended Amid Clinical Trial Controversy

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has suspended nine doctors, including a senior associate professor, due to serious allegations of financial misconduct in clinical trials at a local municipal hospital. Hospital officials revealed that these professionals bypassed legal requirements by setting up an unauthorised committee for trial supervision.

An investigation kicked off following Congress corporator Rajshree Kesari's claims that illegal clinical trials at the AMC-run V S Hospital resulted in the deaths of three patients over four years. Kesari raised issues about the financial mismanagement involving 500 patients, claiming funds from pharmaceutical companies were not allocated correctly to the hospital.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the suspension of the doctors after initial findings pointed to irregularities. The improper distribution of trial income, which should have been shared with the hospital, kept exclusively by the doctors, is under scrutiny in an ongoing inquiry.

