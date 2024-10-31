EU on Alert: Bird Flu Spikes in Poultry
The European Union is witnessing a rise in bird flu among poultry, raising concerns over a potential human outbreak. Despite fewer cases than in previous years, the disease's rapid spread is alarming. Hungary and Poland are significantly affected, prompting enhanced preventative measures in the region.
The European Union is confronting a fresh wave of bird flu among its poultry population this season, stoking fears reminiscent of past outbreaks that decimated millions of birds and raised the specter of human infections.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has resulted in the deaths of countless birds globally in recent years. Its potential spread to mammals, including some in the U.S., raises concerns about a possible mutation that could facilitate human transmission and trigger a pandemic.
Recent data indicate 62 bird flu outbreaks in EU poultry farms this migratory season, a marked increase from last year's figures but lower than the numbers recorded in 2022. Despite these figures, the virus has not been detected in EU human or cattle populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary's GDP Growth Nears Standstill
UN Expert Praises Religious Freedom in Hungary, Calls for Further Reforms to Combat Discrimination
Poland's Path to Civil Partnerships: A Step Towards Social Progress
Poland Criticizes Exclusion from Ukraine Aid Talks
Poland-South Korea Tank Production Deal on the Horizon