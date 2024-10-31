EU on Alert: Bird Flu Spikes in Poultry

The European Union is confronting a fresh wave of bird flu among its poultry population this season, stoking fears reminiscent of past outbreaks that decimated millions of birds and raised the specter of human infections.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has resulted in the deaths of countless birds globally in recent years. Its potential spread to mammals, including some in the U.S., raises concerns about a possible mutation that could facilitate human transmission and trigger a pandemic.

Recent data indicate 62 bird flu outbreaks in EU poultry farms this migratory season, a marked increase from last year's figures but lower than the numbers recorded in 2022. Despite these figures, the virus has not been detected in EU human or cattle populations.

