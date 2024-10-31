Left Menu

EU on Alert: Bird Flu Spikes in Poultry

The European Union is witnessing a rise in bird flu among poultry, raising concerns over a potential human outbreak. Despite fewer cases than in previous years, the disease's rapid spread is alarming. Hungary and Poland are significantly affected, prompting enhanced preventative measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST
EU on Alert: Bird Flu Spikes in Poultry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is confronting a fresh wave of bird flu among its poultry population this season, stoking fears reminiscent of past outbreaks that decimated millions of birds and raised the specter of human infections.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has resulted in the deaths of countless birds globally in recent years. Its potential spread to mammals, including some in the U.S., raises concerns about a possible mutation that could facilitate human transmission and trigger a pandemic.

Recent data indicate 62 bird flu outbreaks in EU poultry farms this migratory season, a marked increase from last year's figures but lower than the numbers recorded in 2022. Despite these figures, the virus has not been detected in EU human or cattle populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024