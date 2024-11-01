Left Menu

West Bengal Hospitals Connected: A New Era of Patient Care

The West Bengal government has linked five Kolkata medical colleges with a central referral system and launched a digital bed vacancy monitor at NRS Medical College. The system aids rural hospitals in securing patient transfers by requisitioning beds in city hospitals and providing real-time availability updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken significant steps to enhance healthcare services by linking five Kolkata medical colleges with a central referral system. This initiative is aimed at easing patient transfers from district hospitals to more advanced city facilities.

A digital bed vacancy monitor has also been set up at NRS Medical College. This tool provides real-time updates on bed availability across various departments, helping streamline the process and reduce wait times for critical care.

These developments come in the wake of demands from junior doctors following a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College. As the system rolls out, it's expected to be implemented across the state, offering a more synchronized healthcare network for rural and urban areas alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

