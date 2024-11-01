Diwali Fireworks Lead to Surge in Eye Injuries at PGIMER Chandigarh
PGIMER Chandigarh reported a rise in burn injuries from Diwali firecracker incidents, treating 21 patients, mostly children. Six required surgery. The hospital, anticipating such cases, activated emergency protocols with special teams to ensure immediate treatment. Some injuries were due to illegal after-hours firework activity.
A rise in burn-related eye injuries was observed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh during Diwali celebrations. Among 21 reported cases, 12 were children affected by firecrackers.
Following protocols for the anticipated surge, the Advanced Eye Centre at PGIMER efficiently managed these incidents, with specialized emergency teams. Six critical patients required surgical interventions.
The institution noted illegal firework usage as a contributing factor, although restricted 'green' crackers were permitted during allocated hours. Continued vigilance is urged to prevent future incidents.
