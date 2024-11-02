Left Menu

West Bengal Revolutionizes Healthcare With Digital Bed Monitors

The West Bengal government has implemented a central referral system, linking five medical colleges in Kolkata, alongside a digital bed vacancy monitor. This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and improve resource allocation in response to junior doctors' demands after a tragic incident.

In a significant move to enhance healthcare efficiency, the West Bengal government has integrated a central referral system with five medical colleges in Kolkata.

Additionally, a digital bed vacancy monitor has been launched at NRS Medical College, a measure prompted by demands from junior doctors following the unfortunate rape and murder of a medic.

This system aims to facilitate seamless patient transfers, allowing rural hospitals to request beds in city hospitals and access real-time bed availability data, thus modernizing patient management in the region.

