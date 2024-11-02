Escalation in Middle East: Rockets from Lebanon Hit Central Israel
Rockets fired from Lebanon, believed to be by Hezbollah, injured 11 people in central Israel, intensifying an already heated conflict. Efforts for a ceasefire led by the U.S. appear to be fading amid continued violence. Tensions have surged since a deadly attack by Hezbollah's ally, Hamas, in early October.
Rockets launched from Lebanon injured eleven individuals in central Israel on Saturday, as stated by Israeli emergency services. One of the rockets struck a house, further dimming hopes for a ceasefire.
The conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has intensified over recent weeks. Efforts by the United States to mediate a ceasefire appear to be falling through. "We saw dust and heard screams of children and women," reported Qasim Mohab, a local resident of Tira, where a rocket landed.
Israeli authorities report 71 fatalities from Hezbollah's attacks in Israel and its occupied territories. Meanwhile, more than 43,000 Palestinians and 2,897 Lebanese have been casualties in the ongoing violence, as per health ministries in the respective regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
