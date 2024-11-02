Escalation in Middle East: Rockets from Lebanon Hit Central Israel

Rockets launched from Lebanon injured eleven individuals in central Israel on Saturday, as stated by Israeli emergency services. One of the rockets struck a house, further dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

The conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has intensified over recent weeks. Efforts by the United States to mediate a ceasefire appear to be falling through. "We saw dust and heard screams of children and women," reported Qasim Mohab, a local resident of Tira, where a rocket landed.

Israeli authorities report 71 fatalities from Hezbollah's attacks in Israel and its occupied territories. Meanwhile, more than 43,000 Palestinians and 2,897 Lebanese have been casualties in the ongoing violence, as per health ministries in the respective regions.

