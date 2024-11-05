PCOS and Obesity Linked to Smaller Babies: Insights from NTNU Study

A groundbreaking study conducted by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has uncovered that women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) combined with obesity are more prone to giving birth to smaller babies. These findings emphasize differences in birth weight, length, and head circumference.

The research evaluated 390 children born to mothers with PCOS, comparing them to approximately 70,000 kids from the Norwegian Mother, Father, and Child Cohort Study. The study noted a trend: infants born to moms with PCOS, especially obese ones, exhibit lower birth weight, reduced stature, and smaller head circumference, explained Professor Eszter Vanky of NTNU.

Vanky further noted surprising insights, where PCOS-afflicted women, despite often having high BMIs and gestational diabetes risks, deliver smaller babies. This paradox may relate to the smaller yet hyperactive placenta observed in PCOS cases. Current hypotheses are exploring the role of immune profiles and the impact of male hormones, though definitive answers remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)