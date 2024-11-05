Left Menu

PCOS and Obesity Linked to Smaller Babies: Insights from NTNU Study

A study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology reveals that women with PCOS and obesity tend to have babies with lower birth weight, length, and head circumference. Researchers suggest that altered placental function and maternal BMI play significant roles, highlighting an area needing further exploration and healthcare guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

A groundbreaking study conducted by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has uncovered that women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) combined with obesity are more prone to giving birth to smaller babies. These findings emphasize differences in birth weight, length, and head circumference.

The research evaluated 390 children born to mothers with PCOS, comparing them to approximately 70,000 kids from the Norwegian Mother, Father, and Child Cohort Study. The study noted a trend: infants born to moms with PCOS, especially obese ones, exhibit lower birth weight, reduced stature, and smaller head circumference, explained Professor Eszter Vanky of NTNU.

Vanky further noted surprising insights, where PCOS-afflicted women, despite often having high BMIs and gestational diabetes risks, deliver smaller babies. This paradox may relate to the smaller yet hyperactive placenta observed in PCOS cases. Current hypotheses are exploring the role of immune profiles and the impact of male hormones, though definitive answers remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

