Diwakar Bhowmik Joins MyHealthcare as Co-Founder and COO

MyHealthcare, a leader in health tech innovation, has appointed Diwakar Bhowmik as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. Bhowmik brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare IT, particularly in developing Hospital Information and Management Systems, to drive the company's expansion.

Since joining MyHealthcare in 2020, Bhowmik has played a crucial role in leading the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application. He combines best practices and innovative digital solutions to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, improving hospital efficiency and patient care outcomes.

Shyatto Raha, MyHealthcare's Founder and CEO, warmly welcomes Bhowmik, highlighting his dedication to advancing technology-driven patient care. Bhowmik's experience is set to enhance MyHealthcare's mission of delivering quality healthcare and expand its reach in India, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

