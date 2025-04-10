Tragic End: Elderly Man Releases Ailing Wife and Himself in Murder-Suicide

An elderly couple met a tragic end in a murder-suicide in the city, as reported by the police on Thursday. Muralidhar Ramchandra Joshi, aged 80, allegedly ended his wife Lata's suffering due to prolonged illness and took his own life, leaving a note explaining his actions.

For the past four years, Joshi and caretaker Seema Rathod had tended to 76-year-old Lata. Rathod discovered the couple dead in their home on Jail Road this Wednesday evening, finding Joshi had strangulated his wife and subsequently hanged himself.

The suicide note, in addition to expressing love for Lata and praising Rathod's dedication, contained instructions for their last rites and provision for Rathod's payment of Rs 50,000. Police stated that further investigations were underway as the couple's sons reside in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)