Tragic End: Elderly Man Releases Ailing Wife and Himself in Murder-Suicide
An 80-year-old man, Muralidhar Ramchandra Joshi, allegedly killed his ailing wife Lata and committed suicide, citing in a note his intention to release them both from suffering. He praised caretaker Seema Rathod and left money for his wife's last rites, while their sons, settled in Mumbai, were informed.
- Country:
- India
An elderly couple met a tragic end in a murder-suicide in the city, as reported by the police on Thursday. Muralidhar Ramchandra Joshi, aged 80, allegedly ended his wife Lata's suffering due to prolonged illness and took his own life, leaving a note explaining his actions.
For the past four years, Joshi and caretaker Seema Rathod had tended to 76-year-old Lata. Rathod discovered the couple dead in their home on Jail Road this Wednesday evening, finding Joshi had strangulated his wife and subsequently hanged himself.
The suicide note, in addition to expressing love for Lata and praising Rathod's dedication, contained instructions for their last rites and provision for Rathod's payment of Rs 50,000. Police stated that further investigations were underway as the couple's sons reside in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Linguistic Dispute Leads to Supermarket Scuffle in Mumbai
TiEcon Mumbai 2025: Pioneering Future with 'Dhanda First' Mindset
Godrej Properties Expands with Strategic Land Acquisition in Navi Mumbai
Global Stakeholders Unite in Mumbai to Strengthen Anti-Financial Crime Defenses
Spice Market Insights: Mumbai's Current Rates