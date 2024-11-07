SAHPRA Urges Public to Report Medicine Side Effects to Enhance Safety

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has issued a call for citizens to report any suspected side effects experienced from medicines, vaccines, or medical devices, emphasizing that this feedback is crucial for enhancing medicine safety across the country. By actively participating in side effect reporting, South Africans can contribute to a safer health system and help regulators and healthcare providers understand the full impact of various medicines on diverse populations.

SAHPRA noted that while medicines are essential in managing illnesses and improving health, side effects can occur, sometimes unexpectedly. According to SAHPRA, the likelihood of adverse reactions can be significantly reduced by using medicines correctly and by following the advice of healthcare practitioners.

This week, SAHPRA is joining over 90 other health and medical product regulators worldwide for the annual MedSafety Week campaign, which runs from 4 to 10 November 2024. The theme for this year’s event centres on the importance of using medicines as directed to prevent side effects and encourages reporting any side effects that do arise.

Global Collaboration on Medicine Safety

MedSafety Week is led by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Programme for International Drug Monitoring, which tracks and evaluates adverse effects of medicines globally. The program’s aim is to improve patient safety, strengthen global pharmacovigilance standards, and develop systems that help identify risks and adverse effects before they become widespread issues.

“By participating in MedSafety Week, we are reinforcing our commitment to patient safety and raising awareness of the importance of correct medicine usage,” said Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, SAHPRA’s CEO. "Research indicates that about half of all side effects are preventable if patients use their medicines correctly and follow the guidance provided by healthcare professionals.”

Using the MedSafety App for Easy Reporting

SAHPRA has provided accessible tools for the public to report any adverse reactions or side effects, including the MedSafety app and an eReporting portal available on SAHPRA’s website. These tools allow users to quickly report suspected reactions related to medicines, vaccines, herbal products, biological medicines, and other health products. SAHPRA assures that each report is evaluated to identify necessary actions to protect users from potential harm.

The information gathered from public reports helps SAHPRA and healthcare providers better understand common side effects and identify any new or rare adverse reactions. Based on these findings, SAHPRA may update usage guidelines, issue warnings, or recommend changes in the administration of certain medicines.

Guidelines for Safe Medicine Use and Storage

In addition to reporting adverse effects, SAHPRA emphasized the importance of handling, storing, and using medicines as instructed by healthcare professionals to minimize the risk of side effects. Semete-Makokotlela added that healthcare providers play a critical role in assessing each patient's unique health needs and conditions before prescribing or dispensing medicines, as this can prevent adverse interactions and side effects.

“During MedSafety Week, we remind patients to adhere to the instructions provided for their medicines and encourage healthcare professionals to review each patient's treatment plan carefully. Patient safety is our top priority, and together, we can reduce the occurrence of preventable side effects,” Semete-Makokotlela explained.

Expanding Awareness and Education on Pharmacovigilance

SAHPRA also aims to expand public education around pharmacovigilance, the science of monitoring and understanding the adverse effects of medicines. The agency is encouraging citizens and healthcare workers alike to participate in MedSafety Week by sharing information on safe medicine practices and the importance of reporting side effects.

By fostering a proactive approach to side effect reporting, SAHPRA hopes to build a culture of safety, ensuring that South Africans benefit from timely updates and warnings about potential health risks associated with specific products. This collective effort can lead to safer, more effective healthcare for all citizens.

For anyone experiencing adverse effects or who wants to contribute to medicine safety, the MedSafety app and eReporting portal are readily available on SAHPRA’s website. This proactive approach not only protects current users but helps shape a safer future for all who rely on medical treatments.

In closing, SAHPRA reinforced its commitment to the health and safety of the public, noting that individual reports contribute greatly to creating a robust, informed health system that safeguards everyone in South Africa.