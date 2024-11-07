Left Menu

FSSAI Calls for Heightened Food Safety Measures Amid Peak Tourist Season

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) urged state authorities to enhance food safety measures, especially in e-commerce warehouses and tourist destinations, ahead of the busy tourist season. The meeting also stressed training for Food Business Operators and active consumer engagement under the Eat Right India initiative.

  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued directives to state authorities to bolster food safety surveillance, particularly in warehouses used by e-commerce platforms. The call comes ahead of the imminent tourist season, which is expected to see increased foot traffic at popular destinations across the country.

At the 45th Central Advisory Committee meeting held recently, state and union territories were urged to deploy mobile labs at tourist hotspots to maintain high safety standards. FSSAI's CEO, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, highlighted the need for state food commissioners to enforce stringent safety measures in e-commerce and issue standard operating procedures for delivery personnel.

The meeting further stressed the importance of training Food Business Operators (FBOs) nationwide, aiming to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026. Additionally, states were encouraged to foster healthier eating habits through campaigns as part of the Eat Right India movement, engaging citizens through events like fairs and street plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

