Global Health Buzz: New Developments in Vaccines, Devices, and Regulations

In a series of significant breakthroughs in the health sector, Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its innovative heart condition device, Varipulse.

Meanwhile, Canada's health authorities have sanctioned Moderna's RSV vaccine for older adults, marking a first for the nation in mRNA-based shots.

Additionally, the FDA has proposed excluding phenylephrine from over-the-counter cold medicines due to inefficacy concerns.

