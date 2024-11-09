Global Health Buzz: New Developments in Vaccines, Devices, and Regulations
Recent health news highlights include FDA approval for a Johnson & Johnson heart device, Canada's approval of Moderna's RSV vaccine, and proposals concerning drug ingredients and bird flu testing. Companies face potential tariffs and concerns over infant formula distribution. The Africa health body urges vaccine pledges satisfaction.
Updated: 09-11-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:26 IST
In a series of significant breakthroughs in the health sector, Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its innovative heart condition device, Varipulse.
Meanwhile, Canada's health authorities have sanctioned Moderna's RSV vaccine for older adults, marking a first for the nation in mRNA-based shots.
Additionally, the FDA has proposed excluding phenylephrine from over-the-counter cold medicines due to inefficacy concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
