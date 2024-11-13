Congo's Urgent Call for Mpox Vaccination Amid Rising Cases
The Democratic Republic of Congo faces a critical vaccine shortage, preventing the launch of an mpox vaccination campaign in Kinshasa, where cases are rising, particularly among children. Despite pledges from international sources, logistical and administrative hurdles delay vaccine delivery, exacerbating health risks.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a significant vaccine shortage, which has stalled the planned mpox vaccination campaign in its capital, Kinshasa. The country is witnessing a surge in cases, particularly among children, who are at increased risk of severe outcomes.
The World Health Organization has declared mpox a global health emergency, prompting international attention as the virus spreads beyond Congo to neighboring nations. Yet, the response has been sluggish, with promised financial aid and vaccines from global donors delayed, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cris Kacita, who heads operations for the Congo's mpox control initiative, reported that available vaccines are limited, with 53,921 doses earmarked for high-risk prison populations. The capital's vaccination efforts are stymied by an immediate need for over 162,000 doses. While aid has been pledged, red tape and logistical challenges, including import authorizations, slow down delivery, Kacita noted.
