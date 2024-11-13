Left Menu

ICMR's First in the World Challenge: Sparking Global Health Innovations

ICMR introduced the 'First in the World Challenge' to inspire innovative health research in India. The initiative seeks groundbreaking ideas with significant global impact, promoting developments in vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and more. It emphasizes high-risk, high-reward research, encouraging submissions from diverse scientific bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:15 IST
ICMR's First in the World Challenge: Sparking Global Health Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has launched an ambitious initiative titled 'First in the World Challenge', designed to inspire scientists to propose groundbreaking solutions to complex health issues. The initiative aims for innovative ideas that have never been conceived or attempted globally.

This challenge draws inspiration from India's Chandrayan 3 mission, marking India's pioneering lunar achievement. The ICMR seeks transformative proposals that promise substantial health benefits on a global scale, rejecting incremental processes or common knowledge advancements.

The program invites applications starting November 5, open to scientists from government medical colleges, ICMR institutes, universities, and recognized private research bodies. It emphasizes high-risk proposals with the potential for high rewards, aspiring to drive significant breakthroughs in biomedical science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024