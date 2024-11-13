ICMR's First in the World Challenge: Sparking Global Health Innovations

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has launched an ambitious initiative titled 'First in the World Challenge', designed to inspire scientists to propose groundbreaking solutions to complex health issues. The initiative aims for innovative ideas that have never been conceived or attempted globally.

This challenge draws inspiration from India's Chandrayan 3 mission, marking India's pioneering lunar achievement. The ICMR seeks transformative proposals that promise substantial health benefits on a global scale, rejecting incremental processes or common knowledge advancements.

The program invites applications starting November 5, open to scientists from government medical colleges, ICMR institutes, universities, and recognized private research bodies. It emphasizes high-risk proposals with the potential for high rewards, aspiring to drive significant breakthroughs in biomedical science.

