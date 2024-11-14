Global Diabetes Epidemic: Alarming Numbers and Treatment Gaps

Diabetes is affecting more than 800 million adults globally, almost twice the previous estimates, as revealed by a new study published in The Lancet. The alarming finding highlights a significant treatment gap, with over half of individuals over 30 years old not receiving necessary medical care.

The study suggests the diabetes rate has doubled since 1990, rising from 7% to 14%, spurred largely by increasing cases in low- and middle-income countries. However, despite the surge in numbers, treatment accessibility in these regions remains dismal, as disparities widen compared to high-income countries.

Experts emphasize the urgency of addressing this issue, citing parts of sub-Saharan Africa where only 5-10% of patients receive treatment. The study combines data from over 1,000 studies, assessing diabetes based on plasma glucose and glycated hemoglobin levels to ensure accurate diagnosis rates globally.

