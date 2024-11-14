Left Menu

Global Diabetes Epidemic: Alarming Numbers and Treatment Gaps

A recent study reveals that over 800 million adults worldwide have diabetes, highlighting an alarming treatment gap. While the global prevalence has doubled since 1990, over half of adults with diabetes are untreated, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, exacerbating health risks and inequities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:00 IST
Global Diabetes Epidemic: Alarming Numbers and Treatment Gaps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Diabetes is affecting more than 800 million adults globally, almost twice the previous estimates, as revealed by a new study published in The Lancet. The alarming finding highlights a significant treatment gap, with over half of individuals over 30 years old not receiving necessary medical care.

The study suggests the diabetes rate has doubled since 1990, rising from 7% to 14%, spurred largely by increasing cases in low- and middle-income countries. However, despite the surge in numbers, treatment accessibility in these regions remains dismal, as disparities widen compared to high-income countries.

Experts emphasize the urgency of addressing this issue, citing parts of sub-Saharan Africa where only 5-10% of patients receive treatment. The study combines data from over 1,000 studies, assessing diabetes based on plasma glucose and glycated hemoglobin levels to ensure accurate diagnosis rates globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024