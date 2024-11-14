Botched Eye Surgery at Greater Noida Hospital Raises Concerns

A case of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in Greater Noida has come to light, where a seven-year-old boy underwent surgery on his right eye instead of the problematic left eye.

According to the boy's family, the operation had occurred following a diagnosis of a foreign object in his left eye, with the hospital charging Rs 45,000 for the treatment. The family, especially the child's father, Nitin Bhati, was shocked to find the error when they returned home.

Authorities have yet to receive a formal complaint, despite mediation attempts and acknowledgments of error from the involved doctor. Officials emphasize the importance of filing a complaint to initiate an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)