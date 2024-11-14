Left Menu

Botched Eye Surgery at Greater Noida Hospital Raises Concerns

A Greater Noida hospital faces allegations of medical negligence after a boy's right eye was mistakenly operated on instead of the left. Despite claims, no formal complaint has been filed. Authorities await official reporting for further investigation. The incident highlights concerns over surgical errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:25 IST
Botched Eye Surgery at Greater Noida Hospital Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in Greater Noida has come to light, where a seven-year-old boy underwent surgery on his right eye instead of the problematic left eye.

According to the boy's family, the operation had occurred following a diagnosis of a foreign object in his left eye, with the hospital charging Rs 45,000 for the treatment. The family, especially the child's father, Nitin Bhati, was shocked to find the error when they returned home.

Authorities have yet to receive a formal complaint, despite mediation attempts and acknowledgments of error from the involved doctor. Officials emphasize the importance of filing a complaint to initiate an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024