EU Reverses Course: Approval for Breakthrough Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi Recommended

The EU's drugs regulator has recommended approval for Leqembi, a treatment by Eisai and Biogen, for early Alzheimer's disease. This could position it as the EU’s first treatment for the condition. The decision follows a re-evaluation, focusing on patients with certain genetic profiles for better risk-benefit outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's drugs regulator has turned a corner by recommending Leqembi for early-stage Alzheimer's patients. This move, if confirmed by the European Commission, would make it the EU's first treatment for Alzheimer's, marking a significant breakthrough in neurology.

Initially rejected due to concerns over brain swelling risks, the regulator's human medicines committee has reversed its stance. The committee now supports the drug for patients with specific genetic profiles, reflecting a more cautious approach than the original trial parameters.

Analysts believe that this endorsement could cover a substantial portion of the market, despite challenges such as the need for additional diagnostics and monitoring. The decision may influence drug pricing and reimbursement across EU nations following approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

