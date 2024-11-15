EU Reverses Course: Approval for Breakthrough Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi Recommended

The European Union's drugs regulator has turned a corner by recommending Leqembi for early-stage Alzheimer's patients. This move, if confirmed by the European Commission, would make it the EU's first treatment for Alzheimer's, marking a significant breakthrough in neurology.

Initially rejected due to concerns over brain swelling risks, the regulator's human medicines committee has reversed its stance. The committee now supports the drug for patients with specific genetic profiles, reflecting a more cautious approach than the original trial parameters.

Analysts believe that this endorsement could cover a substantial portion of the market, despite challenges such as the need for additional diagnostics and monitoring. The decision may influence drug pricing and reimbursement across EU nations following approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)