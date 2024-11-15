Protests Erupt After Patient’s Death at Chennai Hospital

A wave of unrest gripped Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy, Chennai, after the death of V Vignesh ignited protests by his family alleging medical negligence. The episode unfolded days after a violent incident at the same government facility.

The family of the 33-year-old patient, who had been admitted with severe stomach pain and acute pancreatitis, claimed inadequate care led to his demise. The hospital emphasized that Vignesh's medical history, including hypothyroidism, was thoroughly communicated to his relatives.

Although hospital officials, along with police intervention, calmed the situation, the incident has highlighted growing concerns over patient care. The hospital assured that all necessary actions were taken to save Vignesh, who succumbed despite efforts to stabilize his condition.

