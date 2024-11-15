ESIC’s 20th AYUSH Sub-Committee Meeting Focuses on Enhancing Traditional Medicine Services Under New Policy

The 20th meeting of the AYUSH Sub-Committee of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was held on November 14, 2024, at the ESIC Headquarters in New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE). The meeting centered on the implementation and execution of the new AYUSH Policy – 2023, which aims to significantly enhance the integration and quality of AYUSH services for ESI beneficiaries. Key Highlights of the Meeting

Global Relevance of AYUSH: Chairperson Ms Dawra emphasized the growing global recognition of AYUSH systems for their strengths in disease prevention, wellness, and holistic health management.

Implementation of AYUSH Policy – 2023: The Sub-Committee reviewed the execution plan for the new AYUSH policy, confirming minutes of the 19th meeting and evaluating the progress of actions taken.

Guidance for Seamless Implementation: Ms. Dawra directed stakeholders to adopt all necessary measures for the timely and effective rollout of the policy, stressing its potential to elevate AYUSH services for the insured persons (IPs) and their families.

AYUSH Policy – 2023: Transformative FeaturesThe AYUSH Policy – 2023 introduces several groundbreaking changes:

Transition to Full-Time AYUSH Staff:

Replacing part-time AYUSH staff with full-time professionals to enhance care quality and commitment.

AYUSH Hospital Integration:

Establishment of 50-bed AYUSH hospitals within 500-bed Allopathic hospitals, providing inpatient care in five specialties:

Kaya Chikitsa (General Medicine)

Panchakarma (Biopurificatory Medicine)

Shalya (Surgery)

Shalakya (Ophthalmology and ENT)

Prasuti and Stri Roga (Obstetrics and Gynecology)

Treatment under the supervision of postgraduate-qualified Ayurveda physicians.

Advanced Yoga Therapy Units:

Transition from Yoga instructors to qualified and experienced Yoga therapists, offering quality Yoga Therapy services in ESI institutions.

Strengthened Panchakarma and Kshar-Sutra Units:

Focus on Panchakarma to detoxify the body and boost immunity.

Kshar-Sutra therapy introduced for cost-effective management of ano-rectal disorders.

Digital Integration and Accessibility:

Plans to digitize AYUSH services for better accessibility and monitoring across ESIC facilities nationwide.

Current AYUSH Infrastructure in ESICAt present, ESIC operates 406 AYUSH units across the country, comprising:

185 Ayurveda units

91 Homeopathy units

67 Yoga units

52 Siddha units

11 Unani units

During 2023-24, a total of 26,68,816 patients received care at these units, reflecting their increasing relevance in public healthcare.

Strengthening Collaboration Between AYUSH and Modern MedicineMs. Dawra reiterated the importance of fostering collaboration between AYUSH and Allopathic systems to provide cohesive and holistic healthcare solutions. This aligns with the Central Government’s policy to promote AYUSH systems and expand their integration within the public healthcare framework.

Future Outlook and Strategic GoalsExpansion of AYUSH services in a phased manner to ensure nationwide coverage.

Enhanced collaboration with state governments and medical professionals to streamline implementation.

Promotion of research and data-driven insights to validate AYUSH therapies and improve their efficacy.

Stakeholders in AttendanceThe meeting witnessed participation from senior officials, including:

Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC.

Shri Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Joint Secretary, MoLE.

Representatives from employees’ associations, Central and State Governments, and medical professionals.

The 20th AYUSH Sub-Committee meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the holistic health agenda for ESI beneficiaries. With a robust policy framework and a focus on integrating traditional medicine systems with modern healthcare, ESIC continues to strengthen its commitment to comprehensive and accessible healthcare for all.