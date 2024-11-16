Inferno at Jhansi Medical College Sparks Panic and Prompt Evacuation
A fire erupted at a medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, causing an emergency evacuation of patients. Firefighters and senior district officials quickly arrived at the scene. Visuals displayed chaos as patients and caretakers scrambled to safety, with police personnel assisting in rescue efforts.
In a dramatic event that unfolded on Friday evening, a fire broke out at a medical college located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, leading to an immediate evacuation of patients. District officials informed that the fire brigade was dispatched swiftly to tackle the blaze.
As soon as the news broke, senior officers of the district made their way to the medical college to oversee the situation and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Jhansi police updated the public with a short announcement via social media regarding the ongoing efforts.
Onlookers captured scenes of panic, showing distressed patients and their caretakers hurrying to safety. Meanwhile, a large contingent of police officers was deployed to coordinate rescue and relief operations efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
