Health News Roundup: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Public Health

Global health advocates are urging diagnostics firm Cepheid to lower the cost of its mpox test from $20 to $5, to aid developing countries struggling with testing. Cepheid's test, one of three WHO-approved for emergency use, is financially out of reach for countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In other news, the CDC has confirmed Oregon's first human case of bird flu, linked to a poultry outbreak involving 150,000 birds. Meanwhile, Eyenovia has decided to discontinue its eye drug study while slashing its workforce by 50%, causing a 70% drop in its stock value.

Bavarian Nordic announced a $340 million order for its mpox and smallpox vaccine for 2025, as the WHO declares mpox a global health emergency for the second time. Additionally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vow to overhaul the FDA presents challenges with Big Pharma, amid reactions affecting drugmaker stock prices.

Meanwhile, in Sudan, suspected cholera cases are rising in a besieged town, and Equinox has revealed a data breach affecting health information. The FDA approved Syndax's blood cancer drug, boosting shares, while Eli Lilly filed a lawsuit against a federal agency over a drug-rebate program blocking.

