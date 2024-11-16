Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Public Health

Current health news highlights include calls to reduce mpox test prices, CDC confirming Oregon's bird flu case, Eyenovia's workforce cut, Bavarian Nordic's vaccine orders, RFK Jr's vow to reform FDA, suspected cholera in Sudan, RFK Jr's impact on pharma stocks, Equinox's data breach, FDA's Syndax drug approval, and Eli Lilly's lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:32 IST
Health News Roundup: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Public Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global health advocates are urging diagnostics firm Cepheid to lower the cost of its mpox test from $20 to $5, to aid developing countries struggling with testing. Cepheid's test, one of three WHO-approved for emergency use, is financially out of reach for countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In other news, the CDC has confirmed Oregon's first human case of bird flu, linked to a poultry outbreak involving 150,000 birds. Meanwhile, Eyenovia has decided to discontinue its eye drug study while slashing its workforce by 50%, causing a 70% drop in its stock value.

Bavarian Nordic announced a $340 million order for its mpox and smallpox vaccine for 2025, as the WHO declares mpox a global health emergency for the second time. Additionally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vow to overhaul the FDA presents challenges with Big Pharma, amid reactions affecting drugmaker stock prices.

Meanwhile, in Sudan, suspected cholera cases are rising in a besieged town, and Equinox has revealed a data breach affecting health information. The FDA approved Syndax's blood cancer drug, boosting shares, while Eli Lilly filed a lawsuit against a federal agency over a drug-rebate program blocking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024