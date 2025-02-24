Supreme Court Rejects RFK Jr.'s Ballot Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s legal challenge concerning New York's election requirements, which previously resulted in his removal from the state's ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This marks the second instance of the justices denying Kennedy's efforts to reverse the state court's decision due to claims of an invalid residence.

Following Kennedy's campaign suspension in August, he decided to withdraw in tightly contested states but stayed on ballots in others, urging support for Trump. His ballot fight in New York began after a state judge ruled that Kennedy used a deceptive New York address on his application despite residing in California, violating state election laws.

The state judge labeled the address a "sham," used to advance Kennedy's political aspirations in New York. Appeals upheld this decision. Kennedy's legal team argued to the Supreme Court that New York's election residency requirements unlawfully burden Article II of the U.S. Constitution's presidential qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)