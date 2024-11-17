Left Menu

Dr Reddy's and FDC Ltd Recall Medications in US Amid Manufacturing Concerns

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and FDC Ltd are recalling medications in the US due to manufacturing issues, as per the USFDA. Dr Reddy's is recalling Morphine Sulfate due to impurities, while FDC Ltd is recalling Timolol Maleate due to container defects. Both recalls are Class II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:26 IST
Dr Reddy's and FDC Ltd Recall Medications in US Amid Manufacturing Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and FDC Ltd have initiated the recall of certain medications in the US, prompted by concerns over manufacturing standards. The recalls have been issued as stipulated by the latest US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Enforcement Report.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, through its US-based subsidiary, is pulling various strengths of Morphine Sulfate extended-release tablets from the market. These tablets, crucial for managing severe and persistent pain, are being withdrawn due to failures in impurity and degradation specifications, affecting nearly 2,572 bottles in total.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based FDC Ltd is addressing issues with Timolol Maleate ophthalmic solution, used for treating high intraocular pressure from glaucoma. The recall, affecting over 150,000 bottles, was necessitated by a defective container design which prevents proper delivery of the medication. Both recalls are categorized as Class II by USFDA, indicating that usage of these products could lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024