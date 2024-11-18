G20 Summit in Rio Highlights Global Day of Action for Cervical Cancer Elimination

As world leaders gather in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, the city’s Christ the Redeemer statue will shine in teal, symbolizing solidarity with the World Health Organization's (WHO) "Day of Action for Cervical Cancer Elimination." This global initiative seeks to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, the first cancer targeted for worldwide eradication.

Four years ago, 194 countries adopted WHO’s strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, making this campaign a historic health initiative. Since then, significant advancements have been achieved:

HPV vaccination: Adopted in 144 countries to prevent the virus causing most cervical cancers.

Cervical screening: Over 60 countries now include HPV testing in their screening programs.

Surgical care: 83 countries have incorporated cervical cancer treatments into health-benefit packages.

Despite these strides, inequities persist. Women in low-income nations continue to face the greatest burden, a challenge highlighted by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “While progress is being made, strong leadership and sustained investment are essential to ensure equitable access for the communities most in need.”

Country-Led Initiatives for 2023

Countries worldwide have planned a variety of initiatives and events to mark the day:

Chile: Launching a pilot self-collection HPV testing program, part of broader healthcare reform.

Ethiopia: In partnership with Gavi, the country is aiming to vaccinate over 7 million girls against HPV.

India: Civil society groups are running awareness drives and training healthcare professionals.

Ireland: Introducing its national Action Plan to eliminate cervical cancer, building on a 2023 pledge to achieve elimination by 2040.

Rwanda: Setting an ambitious target to reach WHO’s 90-70-90 goals by 2027, three years ahead of the global target.

Japan: Illuminating over 70 landmarks as part of their annual Teal Blue Campaign, raising nationwide awareness.

Nigeria: Advocacy led by the Nigerian First Ladies Against Cancer will emphasize community engagement.

WHO's Push for Innovative Testing

WHO has also launched new guidance on Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for HPV screening tests. These standards aim to inspire innovation in the development of accessible, high-performance, and cost-effective HPV testing solutions, particularly for low-resource settings.

The guidance emphasizes:

Self-collection options for women, enhancing accessibility and privacy.

Availability of tests in remote and underserved areas.

Affordability and performance to scale adoption globally.

Next Steps in the Fight Against Cervical Cancer

WHO's "Day of Action for Cervical Cancer Elimination" exemplifies international collaboration, with governments, healthcare providers, and civil society uniting to address a preventable disease.

By fostering innovation and supporting country-led initiatives, this global campaign is not only about eliminating a disease but also promoting equitable healthcare access and empowering communities worldwide.