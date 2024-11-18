NTF Recommends Strengthened Safety Measures for Medical Professionals

The National Task Force (NTF), established by the Supreme Court following a tragic incident in Kolkata, has advised against creating new central legislation for protecting healthcare professionals. The NTF report highlights that most states already possess legislation addressing minor daily offences, while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 covers more serious criminal acts.

The Task Force's recommendations detail measures such as improved communication, enhanced security in healthcare institutions, and necessary infrastructure upgrades. These include installing adequate CCTV systems, deploying trained security personnel, and employing distress call buttons in violence-prone areas to enhance medical workplace safety.

Furthermore, the NTF underlines the necessity for hospitals to adhere to guidelines by the National Medical Commission and encourages awareness programs regarding legal provisions for the safety of medical workers. The report stresses adapting these strategies to fit the specific needs of different establishments, allowing for flexibility in implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)