Left Menu

NTF Recommends Strengthened Safety Measures for Medical Professionals

The National Task Force (NTF) suggests that existing state laws and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 sufficiently address offences against healthcare professionals, negating the need for additional central legislation. The NTF emphasizes communication, infrastructure improvements, and security measures to protect medical professionals and foster safer work environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:00 IST
NTF Recommends Strengthened Safety Measures for Medical Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Task Force (NTF), established by the Supreme Court following a tragic incident in Kolkata, has advised against creating new central legislation for protecting healthcare professionals. The NTF report highlights that most states already possess legislation addressing minor daily offences, while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 covers more serious criminal acts.

The Task Force's recommendations detail measures such as improved communication, enhanced security in healthcare institutions, and necessary infrastructure upgrades. These include installing adequate CCTV systems, deploying trained security personnel, and employing distress call buttons in violence-prone areas to enhance medical workplace safety.

Furthermore, the NTF underlines the necessity for hospitals to adhere to guidelines by the National Medical Commission and encourages awareness programs regarding legal provisions for the safety of medical workers. The report stresses adapting these strategies to fit the specific needs of different establishments, allowing for flexibility in implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024