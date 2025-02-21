Silencing Voices: Congressional Communication Disrupted

In a concerning development, the Trump administration has allegedly directed staff at pivotal U.S. agencies, including those related to the farm, environment, and interior sectors, to cease communication with Congress. This directive, highlighted in a letter by Representative Chellie Pingree, marks a significant departure from traditional practices.

Pingree, serving as the leading Democrat on the House appropriations subcommittee overseeing these agencies, has criticized the move, citing it as a disruption to essential information channels that are vital for Congressional decision-making. Her letters demand clarity on the mass terminations within these agencies, with a deadline for response set for February 27.

The Interior Department has refrained from commenting on the issue, while the EPA is reportedly reviewing Pingree's communication. The lack of response from the USDA further adds to the tension surrounding these developments.

