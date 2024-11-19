Left Menu

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Global Weight-Loss Drug Revolution

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy has been launched in over 10 countries since 2021, facing varied acceptance with insurers and governments. Priced between $200 to $2,000 monthly, the drug's demand has skyrocketed, prompting debates on reimbursement within health systems across multiple nations.

Novo Nordisk has rolled out its popular weight-loss drug over 10 countries since 2021, sparking widespread demand.

Facing pricing between $200 and $2,000 monthly, Wegovy's acceptance is mixed across global insurance and health systems.

While the company strives for broader coverage, discussions on reimbursement continue in various countries.

