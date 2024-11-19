Addressing America's Traffic Death Crisis

The United States is confronting a pressing public health crisis as traffic fatalities persist at rates significantly higher than those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed on Tuesday.

Chair Jennifer Homendy emphasized that American roadways have become increasingly perilous over the last several decades, diverging from the downward trend observed in other developed nations. She made these remarks during a board assembly that examined a 2023 vehicular collision resulting in six fatalities.

In terms of sheer numbers, the U.S. experiences more motor vehicle deaths than any other developed nation, coupled with possessing the highest rate of such fatalities, according to Homendy.

