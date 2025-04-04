Left Menu

Wave of Resignations Hits AAP's Assam Unit Amid Panchayat Poll Push

The Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party faces a leadership shake-up as both the state president Manoj Dhanowar and women's wing president Masuma Begum resign. Their departures come just before the crucial panchayat elections, complicating AAP's efforts to expand influence in rural areas.

In a significant political development, the Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing leadership upheaval as state president Manoj Dhanowar and women's wing president Masuma Begum resign from their respective positions.

The resignations come at a critical juncture, with the state panchayat elections looming. Dhanowar made his resignation public via social media, citing 'unavoidable circumstances' and has expressed his intent to continue as a volunteer. AAP's state secretary, Amlanjyoti Hatibaruah, noted the peculiar timing of Dhanowar's public resignation as it follows his inactivity and the appointment of Bhaben Choudhury as acting president.

Meanwhile, Masuma Begum resigned following a press conference about the upcoming panchayat polls. She previously marked a significant win for AAP as the only candidate to secure a victory in the 2022 Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections. The dual resignations pose challenges to AAP's strategy in strengthening its rural base ahead of elections scheduled for May.

