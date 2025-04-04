Trump's Controversial NSA Shakeup Amid Cyber Threats

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed General Timothy Haugh from his position as director of the National Security Agency. This decision has sparked widespread criticism from Democrats in Congress, who question the timing amid escalating cyber threats, notably the recent Salt Typhoon hacking incident from China.

General Haugh, who also headed U.S. Cyber Command, was lauded for his service but removed alongside his deputy, Wendy Noble. The decision intensifies concerns over America's cyber defense capabilities. The Washington Post reported the firing, indicating that even insiders remain unsure of the exact reasons behind the dismissals.

The Pentagon's response has been muted, and the President's remarks suggest a preference for officials aligned with his policies. Critics argue that this move could undermine America's cyber security at a critical time, calling for clarity on the administration's approach to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)