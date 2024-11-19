Left Menu

Brazil's Bonds Join London Exchange

Brazilian sovereign bonds will now be listed on the London Stock Exchange, according to an agreement announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G20 summit. This highlights London's financial appeal.

Updated: 19-11-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant financial move, all future Brazilian sovereign bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. This announcement was made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G20 summit on Tuesday. The new agreement underscores the strong financial relationship between Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the importance of this deal by stating, "We have agreed that all future Brazilian sovereign bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, showing once again the gravitational pull of the City of London." His comments highlight London's continuing influence and prestige as a global financial hub.

This strategic decision is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and represents a vote of confidence in London's financial ecosystem, signaling its vital role in international finance.

