Left Menu

Elite Elevators Unveils Customisable 'Bespoke' Home Lifts

Elite Elevators has launched 'Elite Bespoke,' a customisable home elevator brand focused on enhancing safety and accessibility. Manufactured locally for the Indian market, these elevators offer personalized features and a touch of luxury. The company partners with TK Access Solutions to deliver globally acclaimed, high-performance lifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:32 IST
Elite Elevators Unveils Customisable 'Bespoke' Home Lifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elite Elevators has introduced its new home elevator line, 'Elite Bespoke,' aimed at heightening safety and accessibility, according to a top company official.

The current Elite E Series includes E50, E200, and E300 models manufactured in Italy, while the new Elite Bespoke line is locally produced for the Indian market.

Emphasizing customization, Elite Bespoke allows homeowners to personalize nearly every aspect of their elevators, including custom-sized landing doors and multiple color options. Elite Elevators, in partnership with TK Access Solutions, provides internationally acclaimed German-engineered and Italian-made lifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025