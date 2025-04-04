Elite Elevators Unveils Customisable 'Bespoke' Home Lifts
Elite Elevators has launched 'Elite Bespoke,' a customisable home elevator brand focused on enhancing safety and accessibility. Manufactured locally for the Indian market, these elevators offer personalized features and a touch of luxury. The company partners with TK Access Solutions to deliver globally acclaimed, high-performance lifts.
Elite Elevators has introduced its new home elevator line, 'Elite Bespoke,' aimed at heightening safety and accessibility, according to a top company official.
The current Elite E Series includes E50, E200, and E300 models manufactured in Italy, while the new Elite Bespoke line is locally produced for the Indian market.
Emphasizing customization, Elite Bespoke allows homeowners to personalize nearly every aspect of their elevators, including custom-sized landing doors and multiple color options. Elite Elevators, in partnership with TK Access Solutions, provides internationally acclaimed German-engineered and Italian-made lifts.
