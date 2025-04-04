Left Menu

Transfer Tussle in J&K: BJP Defends LG's Officer Shuffle

BJP leader Sunil Sharma defended the transfer of 48 bureaucrats in J&K, calling it legal under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. He criticized the National Conference for treating the region as its personal domain and questioned their demand for statehood, while praising the BJP government's legislative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:32 IST
Transfer Tussle in J&K: BJP Defends LG's Officer Shuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sunil Sharma defended Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's transfer of 48 bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the move as well within legal bounds. He criticized the National Conference (NC) for viewing the transfers as a breach and accused them of controlling the region as their 'personal property'.

The latest bureaucratic reshuffle initiated by the LG sparked tensions with the J&K government, but Sharma emphasized that such actions fall under the LG's jurisdiction per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019. This Act specifies that decisions related to law and order, including transfers, are the LG's prerogative.

Sunil Sharma also took aim at the NC's electoral promises, such as providing free electricity and ration schemes, highlighting their alleged shortcomings. He questioned the motivations behind NC's demand for statehood restoration, suggesting it is a play for power rather than public welfare. Meanwhile, the BJP announced an upcoming visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review J&K's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025