Transfer Tussle in J&K: BJP Defends LG's Officer Shuffle

BJP leader Sunil Sharma defended Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's transfer of 48 bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the move as well within legal bounds. He criticized the National Conference (NC) for viewing the transfers as a breach and accused them of controlling the region as their 'personal property'.

The latest bureaucratic reshuffle initiated by the LG sparked tensions with the J&K government, but Sharma emphasized that such actions fall under the LG's jurisdiction per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019. This Act specifies that decisions related to law and order, including transfers, are the LG's prerogative.

Sunil Sharma also took aim at the NC's electoral promises, such as providing free electricity and ration schemes, highlighting their alleged shortcomings. He questioned the motivations behind NC's demand for statehood restoration, suggesting it is a play for power rather than public welfare. Meanwhile, the BJP announced an upcoming visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review J&K's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)