Russian Forces Maintain Control Over Belgorod Amidst Ukrainian Incursion

Russian commander Apti Alautdinov reports that the situation in Russia's Belgorod region is stable following a Ukrainian army attempt to breach the border. Despite efforts, Ukrainian forces have not secured a foothold and are incurring significant losses as Russian forces continue area clearance operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Belgorod region of Russia remains stable after a Ukrainian military effort to cross the border, according to Russian commander Apti Alautdinov, as cited by the state RIA news agency on Friday.

While Ukrainian forces struggle to maintain a grip on the Kursk region, having captured it last year, they attempted a minor incursion into the neighboring Belgorod area, Russian military bloggers report.

Alautdinov noted that Russian forces are effectively removing Ukrainian troops, though the Ukrainian army has not achieved a significant foothold in Belgorod and is facing heavy casualties. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

