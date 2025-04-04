The Belgorod region of Russia remains stable after a Ukrainian military effort to cross the border, according to Russian commander Apti Alautdinov, as cited by the state RIA news agency on Friday.

While Ukrainian forces struggle to maintain a grip on the Kursk region, having captured it last year, they attempted a minor incursion into the neighboring Belgorod area, Russian military bloggers report.

Alautdinov noted that Russian forces are effectively removing Ukrainian troops, though the Ukrainian army has not achieved a significant foothold in Belgorod and is facing heavy casualties. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these reports.

