New Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment Machine Unveiled at Auckland City Hospital

Cancer patients in Northland and Auckland now have access to advanced treatment options, thanks to the installation of a new MV5 Linear Accelerator (LINAC) at the Regional Cancer and Blood Service at Auckland City Hospital. The state-of-the-art machine, officially launched today, offers groundbreaking precision in targeting cancer tumours, improving outcomes for patients.

High-Precision Treatment for 30–40 Patients Daily

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti announced the opening, emphasizing the significant role the new LINAC machine will play in New Zealand’s cancer care efforts.

“This state-of-the-art machine will provide better treatment for around 30–40 people each day, offering the most precise imaging and radiation capabilities,” said Dr. Reti. “Thousands of New Zealanders and their families are affected by cancer every year. Providing faster, high-quality cancer care is one of this Government’s top priorities.”

The new LINAC machine uses cutting-edge technology to deliver targeted radiation with pinpoint accuracy. This minimizes exposure to surrounding healthy tissues, significantly improving patient safety and reducing side effects.

Nationwide Cancer Care Upgrades

The LINAC machine is part of a broader initiative to modernize New Zealand’s cancer treatment infrastructure. There are now 24 LINAC machines across six regional cancer centers in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The MV5 LINAC is the second machine purchased under an $11.7 million Health Capital Envelope initiative, designed to replace outdated equipment and bring cancer care to world-class standards.

Faster Treatment, Better Outcomes

Dr Reti highlighted the Government’s multi-faceted approach to tackling cancer:

Improved Health Targets: Accelerated timelines for cancer diagnoses and treatments to ensure patients receive care sooner.

Pharmac Investments: Record funding boosts Pharmac, enabling access to life-saving new cancer medicines.

Technology Upgrades: Investment in state-of-the-art equipment to provide clinicians with the tools needed for cutting-edge care.

“This LINAC machine is a symbol of our commitment to improving cancer care. Together with faster treatment targets and enhanced funding for Pharmac, I’m confident our health system can deliver the world-leading cancer treatment that Kiwis deserve,” Dr Reti said.

Benefits for Northland and Auckland Communities

Patients from Northland and Auckland will be among the first to benefit from this advanced technology, reducing travel times and providing faster access to high-quality treatment. The LINAC machine’s imaging capabilities also enable tailored treatment plans, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Looking AheadWith continued investments in healthcare infrastructure, the Government is setting the stage for a future where cancer care in New Zealand is faster, safer, and more effective.

“This initiative is not just about machines—it’s about hope for thousands of families facing cancer,” Dr. Reti concluded.