El Hierro: Europe's Migration Frontline in Crisis
El Hierro, a small Canary Island, is overwhelmed by an influx of irregular migrants, nearly doubling its population in 2023. The island struggles with the humanitarian crisis caused by migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Africa, highlighting larger European migration challenges.
El Hierro, a diminutive outpost in the Canary Islands, is grappling with an unprecedented wave of irregular migration that has nearly doubled its population this year. The island, situated in the Atlantic Ocean, faces mounting pressure as migrants from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco arrive in record numbers.
On a late October day, Valverde, the capital, saw a group of young migrants from West Africa wandering the town square as local facilities struggled to cope. The Nuestra Señora de los Reyes hospital has transformed from a local health facility to an emergency relief zone, with chairs being cleared to create space for migrant beds and first aid tents set up at the port.
The migrant influx underscores broader concerns within Spain and the European Union, where shifting routes and governance policies affect migrant flows. In the face of political pressure, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for policy adjustments, though public sentiment remains divided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.
Australia's High Court Protects Migrants' Rights Against Harsh Controls
Scottish Rugby Faces Setbacks Ahead of South Africa Test
Closing the Gates: Turmoil at the Mozambique-South Africa Border
UN Experts Urge Action for Civilian Protection in Sudan as Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis