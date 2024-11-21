Left Menu

El Hierro: Europe's Migration Frontline in Crisis

El Hierro, a small Canary Island, is overwhelmed by an influx of irregular migrants, nearly doubling its population in 2023. The island struggles with the humanitarian crisis caused by migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Africa, highlighting larger European migration challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:33 IST
El Hierro, a diminutive outpost in the Canary Islands, is grappling with an unprecedented wave of irregular migration that has nearly doubled its population this year. The island, situated in the Atlantic Ocean, faces mounting pressure as migrants from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco arrive in record numbers.

On a late October day, Valverde, the capital, saw a group of young migrants from West Africa wandering the town square as local facilities struggled to cope. The Nuestra Señora de los Reyes hospital has transformed from a local health facility to an emergency relief zone, with chairs being cleared to create space for migrant beds and first aid tents set up at the port.

The migrant influx underscores broader concerns within Spain and the European Union, where shifting routes and governance policies affect migrant flows. In the face of political pressure, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for policy adjustments, though public sentiment remains divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

