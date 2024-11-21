Left Menu

Mothers Unite Against Big Tobacco: Launch 'Please STOP This' Campaign

Mothers Against Vaping (MAV) has initiated a campaign titled 'Please STOP This' to combat the efforts of multinational tobacco companies allegedly attempting to bypass the ban on vapes and e-cigarettes in India. The campaign stresses a collective effort involving government, community, and sports to ensure effective regulation and prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:48 IST
Mothers Unite Against Big Tobacco: Launch 'Please STOP This' Campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An advocacy group, Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), has launched a new campaign called 'Please STOP This' to address concerns over multinational tobacco companies allegedly attempting to bypass India's ban on vaping products.

The initiative stems from a recent study accusing tobacco firms of employing secretive tactics to sway policy and public opinion in their favor. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, supporting the campaign, emphasized the need for government, society, social media, and sports to collaborate in tackling this issue.

Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik highlighted the urgency for vigilance among stakeholders to avert harm from these products, advocating for channeling the nation’s youth towards health and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024