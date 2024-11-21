Mothers Unite Against Big Tobacco: Launch 'Please STOP This' Campaign

An advocacy group, Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), has launched a new campaign called 'Please STOP This' to address concerns over multinational tobacco companies allegedly attempting to bypass India's ban on vaping products.

The initiative stems from a recent study accusing tobacco firms of employing secretive tactics to sway policy and public opinion in their favor. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, supporting the campaign, emphasized the need for government, society, social media, and sports to collaborate in tackling this issue.

Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik highlighted the urgency for vigilance among stakeholders to avert harm from these products, advocating for channeling the nation’s youth towards health and fitness.

