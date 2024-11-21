Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Tainted Alcohol: A Deadly Backpacker's Nightmare

An Australian teenager, Bianca Jones, died from methanol poisoning after consuming tainted alcohol in Laos. Several other foreign nationals also fell victim. Australian and international authorities warn travelers of the risks. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has since raised global safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:27 IST
Tragic Tale of Tainted Alcohol: A Deadly Backpacker's Nightmare
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Laos

An Australian teenager, Bianca Jones, tragically died from methanol poisoning after consuming tainted alcohol during a visit to Vang Vieng, Laos, officials confirmed. Several other tourists, including an American and two Danes, have also succumbed to the same fate, sparking urgent warnings for travelers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the Parliament, labeling the incident as 'every parent's nightmare.' He extended his sympathies to Jones's family and her hospitalized friend, Holly Bowles, who remains in critical condition in Thailand.

This incident underscores the persistent threat of drink contamination with methanol. Foreign ministries, including those from Australia, Denmark, and New Zealand, have updated travel advisories, urging caution against potentially adulterated alcoholic beverages. Investigations are ongoing as global communities mourn a trip that turned disastrously fatal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024